Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

E1 vs XGT CAT 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Xgt cat 2.0
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge110-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs-
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT CAT 2.0
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0
72 V, 31 Ah With Smart BMS
₹1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,05,751
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,01,636
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,273

