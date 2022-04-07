In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours.
E1 vs X2 Vogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|X2 vogue
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|65-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.11 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-