Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki Venice choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Venice Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Venice has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. E1 vs Venice Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Venice Brand Bounce Infinity Komaki Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Range 85 km/charge 75-100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs 3-4 hours