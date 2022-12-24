Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesE1 vs Venice

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki Venice

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki Venice choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

E1 vs Venice Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Venice
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs3-4 hours
...Read More

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Venice
Komaki Venice
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
1500 w3 K
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs3-4 hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,08,051
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,03,900
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,151
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,322

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    2023 Komaki Venice
    Upgraded Komaki Venice electric scooter launched at 1,67,500; gets removable batteries
    9 Aug 2023
    TFT display of Komaki Venice Eco scooter shows a host of information.
    Cool ride? This electric scooter from Komaki has a fire-proof battery
    20 Sept 2022
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    Komaki offers discounts on LY electric scooter. Check details
    1 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     