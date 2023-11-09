Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki LY

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

E1 vs LY Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Ly
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 93,386₹ 78,000
Range85 km/charge80-85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs4.55 Hours.
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
LY
Komaki LY
STD
₹78,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs4.55 Hours.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51881,731
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38678,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1323,731
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,756

    Latest News

    The Vida Lynx Concept is an electric dirt bike that weighs just over 80 kg with a 15 kW (20.1 bhp) motor
    EICMA 2023: Hero’s Vida unveils Lynx & Acro electric dirt bike concepts
    9 Nov 2023
    Komaki LY is available in both single-battery and dual-battery options.
    This Komaki electric scooter is available with nearly 19,000 discount
    30 Nov 2023
    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     