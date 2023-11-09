In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
E1 vs LY Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Ly
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|85 km/charge
|80-85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs
|4.55 Hours.