Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesE1 vs Flora

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki Flora

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

E1 vs Flora Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Flora
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 93,386₹ 79,000
Range85 km/charge80-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs-
...Read More

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flora
Komaki Flora
STD
₹79,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w3 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51883,683
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38679,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,683
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,798

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Bounce Infinity takes the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option.
    Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities
    9 Mar 2022
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     