Bounce Infinity E1 vs Komaki DT 3000

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Komaki DT 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs DT 3000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Dt 3000
BrandBounce InfinityKomaki
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge140-160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs5 Hours
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
DT 3000
Komaki DT 3000
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,25,573
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,21,142
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,431
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,699

