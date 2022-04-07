Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Kinetic Green Zoom

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs Zoom Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Zoom
BrandBounce InfinityKinetic Green
Price₹ 93,386₹ 75,100
Range85 km/charge70-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs3-4 Hrs.
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Zoom
Kinetic Green Zoom
STD
₹75,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm1.68 kWh
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51878,784
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38675,100
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1323,684
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,693

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Lords Zoom is an affordable and frill-free electric scooter meant for regular city commuting.
    Lords Zoom electric scooter first ride review: Worth buying this affordable city commuter?
    7 Nov 2023
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     