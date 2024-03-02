In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. E1 vs e-Luna Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 E-luna Brand Bounce Infinity Kinetic Green Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 69,990 Range 85 km/charge 90-110 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs -