Bounce Infinity E1 vs Kawasaki W175

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,56,760
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,35,000
RTO
010,800
Insurance
4,13210,960
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0963,369

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki has launched W175 Street in India and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from this month only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
    Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    2 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     