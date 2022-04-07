In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
E1 vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|2 Hours