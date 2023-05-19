Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Joy e-bike Monster

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Joy e-bike Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs Monster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Monster
BrandBounce InfinityJoy e-bike
Price₹ 93,386₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs-
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Monster
Joy e-bike Monster
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5181,14,250
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,10,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,455

