In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. E1 vs Gen Next Nanu Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Gen next nanu plus Brand Bounce Infinity Joy e-bike Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Range 85 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs -