In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Primo has a range of up to 66 km/charge. E1 vs Primo Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Primo Brand Bounce Infinity Jitendra Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 79,999 Range 85 km/charge 66 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs 3.5-4 Hrs.