Bounce Infinity E1 or Jitendra JMT Classic City choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the JMT Classic City has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. E1 vs JMT Classic City Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Jmt classic city Brand Bounce Infinity Jitendra Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 69,149 Range 85 km/charge 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs 4-4.5 Hrs.