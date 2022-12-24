Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Jitendra JET 320

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs JET 320 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Jet 320
BrandBounce InfinityJitendra
Price₹ 93,386₹ 73,480
Range85 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs3.5-4 Hrs.
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
JET 320
Jitendra JET 320
48V
₹73,480*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
YesYes
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
1500 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51877,138
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38673,480
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1323,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,657

