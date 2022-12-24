In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. E1 vs JET 320 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Jet 320 Brand Bounce Infinity Jitendra Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 73,480 Range 85 km/charge 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4 Hrs 3.5-4 Hrs.