In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
E1 vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-