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HomeCompare BikesE1 vs Shine 100

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
E1 vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Shine 100
BrandBounce InfinityHonda
Price₹ 55,000₹ 63,191
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm168 mm
Length
1820 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1245 mm
Height
1120 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm786 mm
Width
695 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberTwin
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeSeat Length - 677
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44775,330
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00063,191
RTO
05,555
Insurance
3,4476,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,619
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
7 Apr 2022
With the new Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is aiming to deepening its presence in the 100cc and the 125cc motorcycle market. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market
24 Jul 2025
Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
22 Jul 2022
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
On first glance, both motorcycles sport the same fundamental silhouette and commuter-oriented proportions. The DX variant, however, receives a few updates to take its visual presentation up a notch.
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4 Aug 2025
The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 cheaper and is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom)
Bounce Infinity E1+ e-scooter price drops by 24,000. Check out the new price
22 Feb 2024
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