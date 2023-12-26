In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less