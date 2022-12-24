HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Honda Grazia

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm PS & 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
E1 vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Grazia
BrandBounce InfinityHonda
Price₹ 93,386₹ 60,539
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1829 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg108 kg
Height
1120 mm1167 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm707 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22187,979
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00075,859
RTO
3,5406,068
Insurance
1,6816,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,891

