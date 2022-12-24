In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm PS & 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
E1 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Grazia
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-