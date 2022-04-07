In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
E1 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Dio
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-