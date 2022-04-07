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Bounce Infinity E1 vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
E1 vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Dio
BrandBounce InfinityHonda
Price₹ 55,000₹ 68,846
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1820 mm1808 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1260 mm
Height
1120 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg103 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
695 mm723 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km254.4 km
Max Speed
65 kmph83 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberUnit Swing
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes.2 Inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44781,544
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00068,846
RTO
06,008
Insurance
3,4476,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2561,752

Dio Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
7 Apr 2022
The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
22 Jul 2022
2025 Honda Dio gets new graphics in terms of cosmetic changes.
2025 Honda Dio 125 launched at 96,749, gets new features
16 Apr 2025
The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 cheaper and is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom)
Bounce Infinity E1+ e-scooter price drops by 24,000. Check out the new price
22 Feb 2024
The 2025 Honda Dio 110 is now OBD-2B complaint and gets a new digital console as well
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14 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
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Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
3 Dec 2021
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
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