In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
E1 vs WINN Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Winn
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|85 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|7 Hrs.