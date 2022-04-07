HT Auto

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Lectro F2I

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
E1 vs F2I Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 F2i
BrandBounce InfinityHero Lectro
Price₹ 93,386₹ 39,999
Range85 km/charge25 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.4 Hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)67
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscV Brake
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeMagnetic charging connector, Smart RFID key
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLED
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22143,114
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00039,999
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6813,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,380926

