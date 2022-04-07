Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
85 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
1500 w
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,5182,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
93,3861,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
4,1320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0965,803

