In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
E1 vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Optima e5
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|85 km/charge
|55 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-