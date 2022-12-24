HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Electric Optima E5

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
E1 vs Optima E5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Optima e5
BrandBounce InfinityHero Electric
Price₹ 93,386₹ 61,866
Range85 km/charge55 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima E5
Hero Electric Optima E5
STD
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW550 - 1200 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg73 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModePC Head Lamp, Fancooled Charger, Regenerative braking, Aerodynamic Style
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh48 V, 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22166,551
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00066,551
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,430

