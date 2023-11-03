In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm respectively.
E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
