In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price).
E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
E1 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
| xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs
|-