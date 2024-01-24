In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. E1 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 xtreme 125r Brand Bounce Infinity Hero Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 95,000 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 66 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4 Hrs -