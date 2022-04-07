In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
E1 vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 72,351
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|53.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-