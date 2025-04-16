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Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
E1 vs Super Splendor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Super splendor
BrandBounce InfinityHero
Price₹ 55,000₹ 80,848
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-60 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1820 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1273 mm
Height
1120 mm1102 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg122 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm799 mm
Width
695 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph93 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeXSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44793,581
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00080,848
RTO
06,467
Insurance
3,4476,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2562,011

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