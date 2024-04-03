In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price).
E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm.
On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively.
E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl.
E1 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 85,178
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs
|-