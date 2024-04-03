In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl. E1 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Super splendor xtec Brand Bounce Infinity Hero Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 85,178 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 68 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4 Hrs -