HomeCompare BikesE1 vs Super Splendor XTEC

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

E1 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Super splendor xtec
BrandBounce InfinityHero
Price₹ 93,386₹ 85,178
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51898,350
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38685,178
RTO
06,814
Insurance
4,1326,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,113

