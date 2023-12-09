In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at 79,911 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less