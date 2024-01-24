In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Passion XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price).
E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm.
On the other hand, Passion XTEC engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively.
E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
E1 vs Passion XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Passion xtec
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 81,038
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs
|-