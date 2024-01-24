HT Auto
E1 vs Passion XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Passion xtec
BrandBounce InfinityHero
Price₹ 93,386₹ 81,038
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-56 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-113.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs-

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51893,791
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38681,038
RTO
06,483
Insurance
4,1326,270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,015

    Latest News

    From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a chunky pie of the Indian premium two-wheeler market.
    From Splendor to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion
    24 Jan 2024
    The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
    Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
    27 Mar 2024
    The Indian two-wheeler market has received a shot in the arm with the rise of delivery service providers since the pandemic.
    Hero Splendor to TVS Jupiter: Top 5 most preferred motorcycles and scooters among gig delivery riders
    16 Jan 2024
    The Hero GIFT brings model refreshes, new colour schemes and finance offers on select two-wheelers
    Hero MotoCorp rolls out special offers for festive season. Xoom, Splendor, & Passion get updates
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     