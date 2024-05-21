HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero HF 100

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E1 vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Hf 100
BrandBounce InfinityHero
Price₹ 93,386₹ 59,018
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD
₹59,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1965 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg109 kg
Height
1120 mm1045 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm805 mm
Width
695 mm720 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag ModeXSens Technology, FI Technology, Engine Cut Off At Fall, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22168,360
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00059,018
RTO
3,5403,541
Insurance
1,6815,801
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,469

