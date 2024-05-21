In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
E1 vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 59,018
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-