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Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Destini 125

In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
E1 vs Destini 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Destini 125
BrandBounce InfinityHero
Price₹ 55,000₹ 80,450
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-59 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
VX (non-OBD-2B)
₹80,450*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bounce Infinity E1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Length
1820 mm1862 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1302 mm
Height
1120 mm1125 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
695 mm697 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
70 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberSingle Coil Spring Hydraulic Type
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,44793,143
Ex-Showroom Price
55,00080,450
RTO
06,436
Insurance
3,4476,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2562,002
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engine Comfortable ride quality Nice styling

Cons

Missing silent starterBrakes need improvement

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Latest Car & Bike News

Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
7 Apr 2022
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
16 Jan 2025
Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
22 Jul 2022
The Bounce Infinity E1+ electric scooter is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,000 cheaper and is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 (ex-showroom)
Bounce Infinity E1+ e-scooter price drops by 24,000. Check out the new price
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  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
3 Dec 2021
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Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
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