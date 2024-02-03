HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Hero Destini Prime

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs Destini Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Destini prime
BrandBounce InfinityHero
Price₹ 93,386₹ 71,499
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage--
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Charging Time4 Hrs-

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51883,285
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38671,499
RTO
05,719
Insurance
4,1326,067
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,790

