In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price).
E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm.
On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Destini Prime mileage is around kmpl.
E1 vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 71,499
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs
|-