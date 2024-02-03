In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). E1 engine makes power and torque 1500 w & 85 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.38 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around kmpl. E1 vs Destini Prime Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Destini prime Brand Bounce Infinity Hero Price ₹ 93,386 ₹ 71,499 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.6 cc Transmission Automatic Charging Time 4 Hrs -