In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Soul Price starts at Rs. 52,861 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
E1 vs Soul Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Soul
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 52,861
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|60-65 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4-5 hours