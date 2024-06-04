HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs GT Force One Plus Pro

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
E1 vs One Plus Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 One plus pro
BrandBounce InfinityGT Force
Price₹ 93,386₹ 76,555
Range85 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
One Plus Pro
GT Force One Plus Pro
₹76,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg80 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
695 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years5 years or 60,000 kilometers
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22176,555
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00076,555
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,645

