E1 vs One Plus Pro Comparison

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.