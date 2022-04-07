HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Fujiyama Vespar

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Fujiyama Vespar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
E1 vs Vespar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Vespar
BrandBounce InfinityFujiyama
Price₹ 93,386₹ 61,050
Range85 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
14
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Length
1820 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm1600 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg150 Kg
Height
1120 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberDual Tube Spring
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh1.3 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
YesLED Projector
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22164,506
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00061,050
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6813,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,386

