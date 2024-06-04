HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Fujiyama Spectra Pro

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at Rs. 54,384 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
E1 vs Spectra Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Spectra pro
BrandBounce InfinityFujiyama
Price₹ 93,386₹ 54,384
Range85 km/charge80-90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesNo
No Of Batteries
14
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1820 mm1725 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg150 Kg
Height
1120 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm735 mm
Width
695 mm695 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock AbsorberDual Tube Spring
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.9 kWh1.3 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,22157,732
Ex-Showroom Price
59,00054,384
RTO
3,5400
Insurance
1,6813,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3801,240

