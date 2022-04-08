In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Flycon Grove Price starts at 74,629 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Grove has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less