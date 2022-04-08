Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Flycon Empire +

In 2023 Bounce Infinity E1 or Flycon Empire + choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51899,762
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38689,999
RTO
07,199
Insurance
4,1322,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,144

