In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
E1 vs Cutie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Cutie
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 93,386
|₹ 54,600
|Range
|85 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3-4 Hrs.