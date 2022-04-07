In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the GET 7 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
E1 vs GET 7 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Get 7
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Essel Energy
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 42,500
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-