In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or EMotorad T-Rex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad T-Rex Price starts at Rs. 44,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the T-Rex has a range of up to 50 km/charge. EMotorad offers the T-Rex in 1 colour.
E1 vs T-Rex Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|T-rex
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 44,999
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-