In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). E1 engine makes power and torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl.
E1 vs Karbon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Karbon
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|null cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-