In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
E1 vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Emx
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|4 Hours 30 Minutes