In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or EeVe Eeve Atreo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours.
E1 vs Eeve Atreo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Eeve atreo
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|EeVe
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 68,999
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|75-85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|6-7 Hours