In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or EeVe 4U choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
E1 vs 4U Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|4u
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|EeVe
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 68,500
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-