In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at 93,386 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 85 km/charge and the Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less