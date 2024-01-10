In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW S 1000 XR or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs 21.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 164.5 PS @ 11000 rpm & 114 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 2 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 14.9 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less