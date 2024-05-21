In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs Springfield Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 xr
|Springfield
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|-